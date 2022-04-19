Nicolas Maduro marks anniversary of Cuba's triumph in Bay of Pigs





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro marked today the 61st anniversary of the Cuban triumph at Bay of Pigs, considered the first great defeat of imperialism in the Americas.



On Twitter, the head of state congratulated the people of Cuba, Army General Raul Castro and president Miguel Diaz-Canel, stressing that they are defending the sovereignty and dignity of a homeland that decided to be free.



On April 17, 1961, in the south of the province of Matanzas (Playa Giron and Playa Larga) the mercenary attack began, with the intention of capturing a beachhead and installing a government previously designated by Washington.



As a prelude to the invasion, on April 15 there were surprise attacks on the airports of Ciudad Libertad, in Havana; the San Antonio de los Baños Air Base, south of the capital; and the Antonio Maceo Airport, in Santiago de Cuba, with the aim of wiping out the revolutionary air force.



One day later, on April 16, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro declared, during the burial of the victims of the bombings, the socialist character of the Revolution.



The military operation organized by the United States, which began on April 17, was stopped by Cuban troops in less than 72 hours, under the leadership of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.