Cuba and US to hold migration talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, deputy foreign minister, will lead the Cuban delegation to the round of migration talks with the United States, the foreign ministry announced today.



On Twitter, the body informed that the meeting will take place on Thursday, April 21, in Washington D.C.



According to Cuban foreign ministry authorities, the last round on migration issues between Cuba and the United States was held in 2018, and since then, the Caribbean nation has insisted on the need for bilateral dialogue on the issue.



In 2017, the United States reduced its staff at its Havana embassy, and suspended the family reunification program and the granting of visas, which has forced Cubans to travel to third countries to carry out these procedures.



Cuban foreign ministry officials have denounced that despite Washington's commitment (in 1984 agreements) to grant at least 20,000 visas annually, lately only about 4,000 have been issued each year.



Recently, the U.S. embassy to Havana announced that this May it will resume limited processing of immigrant visas, with the particularity that it will only process documents for applicants in the IR-5 category (parents of U.S. citizens).