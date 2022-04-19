Cuba Decorates Serbian Friends





Havana, April 18 (ACN) The Serbian couple made up of Sveto and Zorica Dobrijevic was granted in Belgrade Cuba’s Friendship Medal in acknowledgement of over 20 years supporting the island nation against the US economic, commercial and financial siege of the island nation.



Also decorated with the distinction for the 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Friendship Institute was the Cuban-Serbian Friendship Association during a ceremony at the Cuban embassy in Belgrade, which hosted a meeting about the performance of the Association.



Cuban ambassador to the European country, Gustavo Trista, congratulated all those who received the distinctions, particularly Sveto Dobrijevic, who was elected president of the association. He said the group must be proud of having the two activists, whom he described as real leaders who bring together young people from different sectors, intellectuals, academics and parliamentarians.



Sveto and Zorica expressed their affection and admiration for the Cuban people and reiterated their decision to keep up their actions against the US blockade and any other US aggressions on Cuba.