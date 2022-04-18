Latin American and Caribbean Network condemns U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) The Latin American and Caribbean Network of Solidarity with Cuba launched a new campaign against the U.S. blockade of the island, according to members of that group in Panama.



Lilian Ruiz, an attorney who is also member of the National Coordinator of Solidarity with Cuba in that country, said that the activists are circulating infographics on various social networks that describe how Washington’s 60-plus year-old hostile policy constitutes a violation that causes losses worth millions by preventing the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology from exporting goods and services to the U.S. market, importing much-needed medical supplies and having access to specialized literature for the training and upgrading of Cuban health professionals.



They also remark that the blockade causes a shortage of fuel and makes it impossible for Cuba to purchase technology for its main economic and social programs.



The pro-Cuba campaign also denounced that no Cuban family is spared the detrimental effects of a blockade they call illegal, obsolete, arbitrary and extremely cruel.



As they usually do every month on the 17th, the activists announced a virtual conference on the impact of the U.S. blockade on Cuban workers.