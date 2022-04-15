Cuba and Grenada Mark 43 Years of Diplomatic Relations





Havana, April 14 (ACN) Cuba expressed its willingness to deepen brotherhood and cooperation links with the Caribbean island of Grenada as both countries marked on Thursday 43 years of diplomatic relations.



Havana and Saint George’s established bilateral diplomatic Relations on 14 April 1979, one month later the Grenadian Revolution led by Maurice Bishop got its victory.



Bilateral relation were cut between 1983 and 1992, till their resumption during the government led by Prime Minister Nicholas Brathwaite.



Cuba has given technical assistance to Grenada in areas like Education, Healthcare, Fishing, Agriculture, Construction and Sports.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, over 300 hundred Grenadian students have graduated from Cuban universities while some other are still taking courses here.