U.S. misinforms about own human rights record, Cuban foreign minister holds





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, said today on Twitter that the U.S. government’s practice of misinforming about human rights seeks to draw attention away from severe violations of its own population’s rights.



According to Mapping Police Violence, a nonprofit research group, U.S. police have killed approximately 1,100 people each year since 2013, with 2021 being one of the deadliest years on record, whereas 323 have lost their lives to law enforcement entities so far in 2022, that is, three killings per day on average.



Mapping Police Violence tracks deaths recorded by police, governments and the media, including cases in which people were fatally shot, beaten, restrained and subjected to electric shocks.