Panel on Africa in the 21st century held in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) As part of the 20th International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture, diplomats from that continent held the panel Africa in the 21st century: challenges and perspectives.



Marta Cordiés, director of the Fernando Ortiz African Cultural Center, highlighted both the values that distinguish African peoples and the need to preserve them as a substantial part of universal culture, whereas Ángel Villa, Deputy Director of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign



Affairs, referred to Africa’s mistreatment by transnational media corporations that ignore and conceal the efforts of their governments to benefit their populations through initiatives such as the common air market, the continental free trade area and the implementation of an African passport.



A number of African ambassadors praised the fact that students from their countries are attending medical school in Cuba and congratulated the Cuban government and scientists for the creation of tried-and-tested COVID-19 vaccines. Others in turn described ongoing national programs for the benefit of female empowerment, gender equality, free trade areas and agricultural production across their continent.



The participants paid tribute to Major General Antonio Maceo at the Revolution Square that bears his name in this city.