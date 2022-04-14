Cuba Elected to Four Bodies of the UN Economic and Social Council





Havana, April 13 (ACN) Cuba was elected on Wednesday to four bodies of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced.



Following the election, Cuba will keep its membership at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) (2023-2027); UNICEF Executive Board (2023-2025); Commission on Science and Technology for Development (2023-2026), and the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (2023-2026).



The election was held by acclamation, proving the prestige of Cuba around the world and internally at the United Nations, and of its work in favor of the promotion and protection of all human rights for all.



ECOSOC includes 54 members elected by the UN General Assembly for a three-year mandate. It is the organ coordinating the economic and social work of the United Nations and its specialized bodies and agencies.