Cuba celebrates 20th anniversary of the Venezuelan popular victory





Havana, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter that Cuba is celebrating together with the Venezuelan people the 20th anniversary of the popular victory against the failed coup d'état of April 11, 2002 in that country.



On his end, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also evoked the date on the same social network to congratulate the Venezuelan government and people on a new anniversary of the event, which he described as heroic.



On April 11, 2002, Venezuelan right-wingers staged a coup against Hugo Chávez following an all-out media campaign designed to smear the figure of the Bolivarian leader and his progressive ideals.



With the support of the US government and local oligarchs and the complicity of the media, the businessman Pedro Carmona launched the coup and declared himself President.



For three days the Venezuelan people took to the streets to face up to the pro-coup faction and, in barely 48 hours, the mobilized masses, together with revolutionary leaders and loyal military men and women, succeeded in reinstating the Head of State and saving the country.