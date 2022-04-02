Cuba Soberana project in Belgium plans to diversify solidarity cargo shipments





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Sectors such as health, sports and social will benefit from donations from the Cuba Soberana Project, from Belgium, which provides for the shipment of containers with solidarity cargo to the island.



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Sectors such as health, sports and social will benefit from donations from the Cuba Soberana Project, from Belgium, which provides for the shipment of containers with solidarity cargo to the island.

Reinaldo Romero, coordinator of this initiative, told Prensa Latina that based on the experience of last year's shipment of three containers that included medical equipment and supplies, they aspire to extend the initiative beyond, for the benefit of sports areas, children's institutions and homes for the elderly.





We recognize that it is an ambitious idea, but we want to dream in this collective construction, and we have already taken the first steps," Romero said.





According to the coordinator, several fund-raising activities are underway and others will be developed soon, actions in which Belgian solidarity associations and Cubans living in different parts of the country are actively participating.





Romero also acknowledged they are working in close coordination with the authorities of Pinar del Rio(western Cuba), a province that received medical equipment sent by the solidarity group, and said they are also planning to send donations to other provinces in the western, central and eastern parts of the country.

The Cuba Soberana project, promoted by Cubans living in Belgium, is an initiative based on love for the homeland and solidarity in difficult times, in a scenario marked for Cuba by the double impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.