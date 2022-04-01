Puerto Ricans denounce media campaign against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Julio Muriente Pérez, co-president of the National Hostosian Independence Movement (MINH) of Puerto Rico, denounced this Thursday in Havana the media campaigns promoted by Washington against Cuba.



It seems that there is an Office in the Department of State (of the United States) that only pretends to make up daily lies about Cuba and its people, a strategy that transcends the political and ideological situation and is extremely perverse, affirmed the head of the MINH delegation that is visiting the largest of the Antilles these days.



During a meeting at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, Muriente Perez recalled that his country and Cuba do not promote evil or hatred, they only aspire to serve humanity.



The co-president of that independence movement recalled that his people are immersed in a great battle for a better future and against the greatest imperialism in history, however they remain confident as a nation and advocate for happiness and love.



Regarding the current situation in Puerto Rico, he pointed out that the economic model is bankrupt and there is no intention on the part of the United States to recompose the structure, and the definitive deterioration in the political sphere stands out.



For Muriente Pérez, the complex socioeconomic situation causes citizens to demand their rights from environmentalism, gender equity, education and the new generations.



Those present at the ICAP patented any action that contributes to the independence of Puerto Rico as an occupied nation without being able to exercise the full rights that its sovereignty would grant it.



The Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Fernando González Llort, president of the Icap; Noemí Rabaza Fernández, first vice-president of the same body, and officials of the Central Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present.



This Wednesday, the MINH delegation also held a fraternal meeting with President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who indicated on his Twitter account that the meeting reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to the Puerto Rican independence cause and the battle against colonialism.



Formed on May 6, 2004, the Movimiento Independentista Nacional Hostosiano is a leftist political organization that has called for a unicameral legislature for its country, a Constituent Assembly on the political status of the island, and the role of Puerto Rico in the international arena.