Cuban Hospitals will Count on Medicinal Oxygen Plants





Camaguey, Cuba, March 30 (ACN) Over 40 Cuban hospitals will soon count on Chinese modern medicinal oxygen-processing plants thanks to a donation by Venezuela.



Maricel Hernandez, Investment Director Provincial Health Office in this eastern province of Camaguey, told Granma newspaper that two of those plants are currently being mounted in two local hospitals.



“It is a valuable contribution aimed at larger autonomy and stability in oxygen distribution, as well as in emergency situations as it happened in Cuba during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the executive.



The oxygen plants can produce six cylinders per hour; this way medicinal oxygen can reach priority services like intensive care units, operation rooms, and others like hospital recovery wards.