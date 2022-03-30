Cuba reiterates support to the Palestinian people





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reasserted today on Twitter Cuba's support for the struggle of the Palestinian people to establish their State within the pre-1967 boundaries, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the return of refugees, on the occasion of today's celebration of Palestinian Land Day.



Cubaminrex, the official page of the Cuban Foreign Ministry on that social network, also recalled the date and the way it fosters solidarity with and support for the just cause of the Palestinian people.



Every March 30, Palestinians celebrate Land Day as a commemorative date for the events that took place in 1976, when they called to their first general strike against the systematic theft of land by Israel.