Solidarity, best tribute to victims of transatlantic trafficking, Cuba affirms at UN





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The best tribute to the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade in the current context is solidarity with the countries from which they were forcibly taken, said today Yusnier Romero Puentes, Cuban alternate permanent representative to the United Nations during the meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.



On Twitter account of the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, CubaONU, shared part of Romero's speech in which he recognized Cuba's contributions in health and education with the countries and territories of the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa.



As long as the international community does not address the root causes of inequality, exclusion, racism and discrimination that have survived slavery, and that millions of people, particularly Afro-descendants, continue experiencing, the tribute we pay today will be a mere formality, he added.



In his speech Romero also acknowledged that the Cuban nation, its culture, idiosyncrasy and popular religiosity are deeply mixed and could not be explained without the African contribution.



The Alternate Permanent Representative of the Island to the UN pointed out in his speech that it is a moral duty to make reparation and full compensation to the peoples and groups affected by this horrendous and imprescriptible crime.



The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is celebrated every year to pay tribute to all men, women and children who have been victims of slavery, a product of racism and social prejudice.