Cuba recalls arrival of children from Chernobyl 32 years ago





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The arrival in Cuba of the first child victims of the Chernobyl nuclear accident, a moment that marks 32 years ago Tuesday, was described today by Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz as a great gesture of solidarity.



On Twitter, Marrero Cruz recalled that on that day in 1990 the children were received by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



He also acknowledged that between 1990 and 2016, more than 26, 000 affected people were attended in the country, victims of radiation in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.



For more than 19 years Cuba developed a comprehensive care program for the victims of the nuclear disaster, being the only country that organized this kind of health program, massive and free of charge for the care of children affected by the Chernobyl accident.