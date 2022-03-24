Cuba thanks Honduran Congress for its recognition





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla thanked the Honduran Congress for granting its distinction Grand Cross with Gold Plaque and Special Scroll to the people and government of the island.



Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on Twitter that this gesture highlights the solidarity and humanistic activity of the Cuban health workers, as well as the historic ties of fraternity and cooperation between the two nations.



The National Congress of Honduras recently reported the approval of a decree to give this award to the Government and people of Cuba in recognition of the humanitarian assistance and cooperation received in terms of health care, education, technology and relief in difficult times.

Francisco Emilio Delgado, Cuban Ambassador in the Central American country, received the award in a solemn session of the Parliament.



According to Telesur, close to 200 Cuban medical brigades went to Honduras between 1998 and 2021, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, whose members have seen more than 29 million patients and performed more than three thousand surgical procedures.