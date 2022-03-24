Laotian diplomats and Cuban health authorities discuss medical cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) On the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the 49th anniversary of our medical cooperation with that country, Cuban health authorities met today with Laotian diplomats in the island.



Regla Angulo Pardo, vice-minister of Public Health and president of the Cuba-Lao Friendship Association, recalled at the Central Unit of Medical Cooperation (UCCM) the creation of the first brigade sent to that sister nation in the times of its national liberation movement.



“Those professionals honored the principles of humanism and solidarity, the same ones that Cuban aid workers have long stood for, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the brigades we have sent to 42 countries,” she remarked.



Anouphone Kittirath, ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in Cuba, highlighted the work of the UCCM and the cooperation in the field of health for the benefit of brotherly peoples despite the difficulties caused by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



“Not only does your army of white coats share medical knowledge, its professional members spent time away from home when they go to other lands to save lives and forever mark them with their love,” he added.



More than 150 Laotians have graduated in Cuba and 22 are currently studying in the island, most of them in our medical schools.