Bruno Rodriguez meets with ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla met with Sacha Llorenti Soliz, executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) as part of his visit to the country since March 19.



Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted the contribution of ALBA-TCP member countries to the strengthening and development of the Latin American community at a time under the difficult circumstances caused by the global health crisis.



Llorenti Soliz described Cuba’s support of this alliance of nations as essential and held that his visit will help strengthen the ties between the Island and the rest of the member countries of this organization to which both parties referred to as important for political coordination and economic cooperation on issues of mutual interest.



Mr. Llorenti also met with Cuban students and specialists from the Higher Institute of Foreign Relations (ISRI) to talk about the complex situation facing diplomacy today.



Established in 2004 as a fruit of the strategic thinking of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez Frías, ALBA-TCP is a group of Latin American and Caribbean nations focused on the fight against poverty and social exclusion and based on solidarity and cooperation among its members. Since then, it has implemented social and economic programs for the benefit of hundreds of thousands of people from the most vulnerable sectors.