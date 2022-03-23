Cuba President Coveys Condolences to China for Plane Accident





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Communist Party First Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel extended his condolences for the plane accident that occurred Monday in China.



On his Twitter account, President Diaz-Canel said “we extend our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of the People’s Republic of China after the painful plain accident occurred in the Guanxi region. Cuba, which had a similar accident nearly four years ago stands by the relatives and friends of the victims.”



China Eastern Airlines flight MU 5735 crashed in the autonomous region of Zhuang de Guanxi, with 123 POB and nine crew, no survivors have thus far been found.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also extended his sympathies to China’s people and government, relatives and friends of the accident victims on his Twitter account.