Cuba highlights world solidarity at International Conference on Cuba-US relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter the strong expressions of solidarity and friendship with the island during the recently concluded International Conference on the normalization of Cuba-United States relations.



Cuban diplomat said that at the event, held in New York City, participants called for an end to the blockade and advocated for a respectful relationship between the two nations.



The Conference was held at the headquarters of the solidarity association The People's Forum, with the presence of more than 150 persons, in addition to hundreds of activists from other countries, who interacted virtually.



According to Prensa Latina, different groups from the United States and Canada exchanged on their present and future work to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba.



At the opening of the event, the ambassador and permanent representative of the island to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso, thanked the examples of sensitivity and humanism that demonstrate the desire of broad sectors in the United States to strengthen ties with Cuba and put an end to all hostility.