World media outlets to condemn blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) The TV channels Telesur, HispanTV, Al Mayadeen and Cubavision Internacional, as well as the news agencies Sputnik and the radio stations Radio del Sur, Radio Patagonia, Radio Rebelde and Radio Habana Cuba, will participate in the media marathon against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, to be held April 2 to 3.



According to Prensa Latina, which is also a participant in the initiative, the call for the event was launched on January 23 from the Europe for Cuba channel, and already involves dozens of media, political forces and civil society organizations from America, Asia and Europe.



Jose Antonio Toledo, Haydeline Diaz and Patricia Perez, coordinators of the channel and the marathon, expressed their satisfaction with the response to the call in many countries, and hope that more participants will join in the coming weeks.



During the event, we will be holding media screenings and link-ups with participating media, showing videos and providing information on the aggressive U.S. policy, they said.



As part of the event's schedule, Europe for Cuba will broadcast 24 hours a day on its YouTube channel, with several guests who will explain what the blockade is, how it has been applied for more than six decades and what its criminal consequences are.



The media marathon against the U.S. blockade against Cuba will also include the participation of the World Federation of Trade Unions, the Latin American Network of Solidarity with Cuba and associations supporting the Caribbean nation.



Cuban residents and communist parties from Argentina, Bolivia, Spain, France, Honduras, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Russia and other countries will also take part.