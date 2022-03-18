Cuban is in Contact with Panama about Transit Visas Requirements





Havana, March 17 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry keeps systematic contacts with Panamanian authorities in both capital cities about the requirement of transit visas for Cuban citizens and further modifications of that indication.



Cuba’s director general for Consular Affairs and Cubans Residents Abroad, Ernesto Soberon wrote on his Twitter account that the contacts are related to Panama’s Decree No. 19 issued March 8th on the requirement of a transit visa for Cuban citizens, which was modified by Decre 20 on March 16.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry follows the situation of Cuban citizens who have been forced to reschedule their flights as a requirement before applying for a visa at the Panamanian consulate, said Soberon and added that his office is also interested in those citizens who need to return to third countries where they are currently residing, but who are not included in the exceptions issued by Panamanian authorities.



“We keep giving attention to the interests of Cuba nationals as we reiterate our commitment to a regular, orderly and safe flow of travelers,” the official noted.



According to the latest decree, Panama has exempted of a transit visa Cuban citizens who travel to the island, as well as those with updated residence or a multiple visa previously used in the state that granted such visa valid not less than six months at the moment of the transit trip.