Cuba ratifies willingness to strengthen ties with Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez ratified today on Twitter his country’s willingness to increase and improve its historic relations with Mexico, its people and President López Obrador.



Díaz-Canel made his remarks as he shared a posting by Marcos Rodríguez Costa, Cuba's ambassador to Mexico, in which Rodríguez Costa referred that upon presenting his credentials to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador he highlighted the long-lived bonds of fraternity and solidarity that both peoples and governments have forged and stressed that he will keep promoting them in fields of common interest.



Since 1903, Cuba and Mexico have kept uninterrupted diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and cooperation.



Mexico is the island's second largest trading partner in Latin America and one of the 10 main issuers of tourists to the Cuban archipelago.



A delegation of Mexico’s National Regeneration Movement (Morena) is currently paying an official visit to Cuba.