Cuba to present in France novelties in tourism





HAVANA, Mar 15 (ACN) The novelties of the tourism sector on the island, after two years of pandemic, used to improve the infrastructure and quality of supply, will be presented today by Cuba to tour operators and airlines from France.



Diana Rosa Gonzalez, tourism counselor of the Cuban embassy to Paris, said in a Prensa Latina statement that this will be an excellent opportunity to present the details of the destination and exchange views with them about the wide range of options that Cuba has in terms of tourism.

She stressed that they will also discuss the reactivation program launched in this context of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.



Tonight's meeting -Gonzalez indicated- will also allow relaunching on French territory the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, the main professional event of the sector in the Caribbean nation, which, in its previous edition, in 2019, attracted more than 7,500 specialists from 53 countries.



Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, France was one of the main emitters of tourists to the island, with more than 160,000 visitors per year, characterized by by their interest in tours, culture and history.