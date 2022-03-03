European Lawmaker Praises Achievements of the Cuban Women





Havana, March 2 (ACN) The president of the Leftwing Group at the European Parliament, Manon Aubry said on Wednesday that Cuban women are an example of what other women of the world can do.



Aubry acknowledged the efforts and achievements of Cuban women during a meeting of her group with visiting Cuban lawmaker Arelys Santana, according to the island’s embassy in Belgium.



Meanwhile, the Cuban lawmaker exposed the impact on Cuba by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and she also referred to the role being played by Cuban women in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lawmaker Santana, who chairs the Cuban Parliament’s Commission for the Attention to Children, Youths and the Equality of Women’s Rights, thanked the European Group for the support of the Cuban people.



During her stay in Belgium, Santana expects to meet with federal parliamentarians and European Union authorities linked to issues relevant to the equality of genre.