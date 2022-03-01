NBC News recognizes development of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The U.S. news network NBC News described as good news for people in poor countries waiting to be immunized against the current pandemic, the development in Cuba of five anti-COVID-19 immunogens of its own.



According to Prensa Latina, the TV station explained in a report the reasons that led Cuba to be on the list of the best vaccinated nations in the world, even ahead of developed countries in Europe and North America.



The 93 % of the entire citizenry has at least one dose of some of its anti-COVID-19 vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala), while it was the first nation to be ready to protect the infant population over two years of age, acknowledged NBC News.



Vicente Verez, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), where two of the three vaccines approved so far in the country were developed, explained that Cuba was the only nation in the world capable of facing the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, with practically all its children vaccinated.

Verez also stated they are working towards the recognition of national products by the World Health Organization, but clarified how these processes can be cumbersome and time-consuming.



In its report, the news network also illustrated how Cuba, under the guidance of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, invested in biotechnology in the 1990s, took care of the public health infrastructure and implemented a National Immunization Program thanks to which many diseases were eliminated.



It highlighted the technological platform used for the development of Cuban immunizers, based on proteins and which do not need special refrigeration, very different from those designed by the transnationals Pfizer and Moderna.

Cuba managed to develop its own anti-COVID-19 vaccines (three vaccines and two vaccine candidates) despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island for six decades.