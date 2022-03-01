US-Cuba international normalization conference to be held in New York





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) On March 19 and 20, U.S. activists and solidarity associations will hold the U.S.-Cuba International Normalization Conference, to be held in Manhattan, New York.



Ike Nahen, leader of the Cuba Sí New York-New Jersey coalition, explained to Prensa Latina that the face-to-face event will be held at The People's Forum, a venue that will host only 150 people to participate in the meeting, due to COVID-19 restrictions.



However, he said, the event will also welcome hundreds of participants from different nations of the world, who will attend virtually and express their rejection of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



Nahen indicated that several panels will be held on the participation of Cuban women in society and gender equity, and issues related to the new draft Family Code will also be analyzed.



Tributes will be paid to Cuban health professionals who have fought against the COVID-19 pandemic in many places around the world, the U.S. activist stressed.



To conclude the U.S.-Cuba International Normalization Conference, there will be a panel focused on actions to fight and put an end to the economic and political war of the U.S. government against the Caribbean country.



The organizers are calling the event a united, broad-based effort with more than 5,000 members and anticipate online participation from regions such as Africa and Latin America.