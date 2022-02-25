World Peace Council Conveys Cuba Greetings of Solidarity





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) The Executive Secretary of the World Peace Council (WPC) Iraklis Tsavdaridis conveyed supportive greetings of solidarity from his organization to the Cuban Friendship Institute and the people of Cuba for their heroic resistance against the US economic blockade and imperialist plans against the island nation.



During his first day of his current visit to Cuba, the WPC executive was briefed at Havana’s Frienship Center about the performance of the Institute by its president Fernando Gonzalez Llort as well as its role in promoting peace.



Iraklis Tsavdaridis also exchange views with representatives of the Cuban Foreign Ministry during his working visit here which will run till March 1st.