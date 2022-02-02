Cuba and Benin mark 48 years of diplomatic relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuba congratulated today the people and the government of the Republic of Benin, on the occasion of the celebration Tuesday of the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



The Cuban foreign ministry, on Twitter, ratified the historic ties of friendship and bilateral collaboration that join the two countries, which date back to 1974.



Benin, a country located in West Africa, maintains cooperation ties with Cuba in cultural, educational and health sectors, among others, and has reiterated its support to the Caribbean island against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



This African Republic - with a population of over 12 million inhabitants (2020 census) - is bordered to the north by Niger, to the northwest by Burkina Faso, to the west by Togo, to the south by the Gulf of Guinea, and to the east by Nigeria.



Its official capital is Porto Novo; Cotonou, the most populous city, is the seat of government.