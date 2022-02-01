European Parliamentarians on Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, Jan 31 (ACN) A tour of historic, social and cultural sites in the areas of the Zapata Swamp in the western province of Matanzas, was the first activity of a leftist group of nine European parliamentarians and other officials visiting Cuba.



The European Parliament delegation includes Martin Schirdewan, co-president of the Group of The Left; Manu Pineda, Sandra Pereira, Konstatinos Arvanitis, Giorggos Georgiou, Sira Rego, Elena Kountoura, Leila Chaibi and Maria Eugénia Rodriguez Palop, as well as other officials.



During a visit to the community of Soplillar in the Zapata Zwamp, where they heard from the locals about their bad living conditions before the 1959 triumph of the Cuban Revolution as well as their gratitude for the revolutionary programs in the benefit of all citizens including free education and healthcare.



They also exchanged with witnesses of the US 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, such as a woman known Nemesia Rodriguez who lived some of the worst moments of that historic event, which translated into the first military defeat of the United States in the Americas.

The European parliamentarians will continue with their visit to Matanzas and Mayabeque provinces.