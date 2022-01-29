Cuba attends environmental meeting in Costa Rica





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) A Cuban delegation is attending in Costa Rica the Special Session for the 40th Anniversary of the Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean, which concludes today in San Jose, Costa Rica.



PhD in science Adianez Taboada Zamora, vice minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) is leading the delegation to the meeting, both virtually and in person, announced the agency in an official statement.



It noted that the delegations are addressing issues related to how to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its UN Sustainable Development Goals, in the midst of the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic and social recovery, and how to strengthen partnerships and financing for environmental action.



In addition, the process of strengthening regional cooperation in the face of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.



Cuba maintains its position of contributing to collaboration in this regard with regional offices, through increased financial and technological resources and the Latin American and Caribbean Initiative for Sustainable Development.



It is also in favor of sustainable use, the development of biodiversity and the increased use of renewable energy sources in order to achieve control and protection of natural resources.



The meeting is an opportunity for discussion on the future and role of this regional political space, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the UN Environment Program, which provides the Secretariat of the Forum from its Regional Office in Latin America and the Caribbean.