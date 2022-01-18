Cuba reaffirms its commitment to solidarity cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuba reiterated today its commitment to continue promoting solidarity cooperation and the search for global solutions to the world's common problems, Cuban foreign ministry reported.



At the Intersessional Seminar on Dialogue and Cooperation on Human Rights and the 2030 Agenda of the Human Rights Council, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba to Geneva, highlighted the achievements of the Caribbean country in tackling COVID-19.



Quintanilla referred to the creation by Cuban scientists of their own vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala) to combat the pandemic.



We have done so based on our humanist and solidarity vocation, and despite the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the U.S. government maintains and tightens against Cuba, he said.



The diplomat regretted that in these crucial times for humanity, selfishness has prevailed over international solidarity.



Aggressions have been promoted and not dialogue; coercive measures, interference and threats have increased instead of mutually beneficial cooperation, the diplomat added.



Quintanilla acknowledged in his speech that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened inequalities at global and national levels and has left the most vulnerable in need.



The Sustainable Development Goals are at risk of not being met, he concluded, and warned of the negative impact this could have on human rights around the world.



