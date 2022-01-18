Cuban president wishes Fiji's PM a quick recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, wished a quick recovery to the prime minister of Fiji, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, who recently suffered an emergency heart surgery.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader highlighted Bainimarama's contributions to the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, and recalled his most recent visit to Cuba, last October.



According to a report by the Fiji government, the 67-year-old prime minister is currently recovering in Australia, after undergoing urgent heart surgery.



Under his leadership, Fiji, an island country in Oceania, located in the Pacific Ocean, has undergone a broad program of social, economic, electoral and constitutional reforms, which led to the restoration of parliamentary democracy in 2014.



Cuba and Fiji celebrate this year the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, based on a permanent bilateral dialogue, in the exercise of negotiations in multilateral forums, developing friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.