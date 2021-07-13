Cuba is not alone; the world is with it in the defense of its sovereignty





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuba is not alone, as evidenced by the several messages of solidarity coming from different parts of the world in support of its revolutionary process and against destabilizing attempts.



The Bolivian foreign ministry, for example, called on the international community to put an end to the U.S. blockade in accordance with the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.



In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs of that nation expressed its solidarity with Cuba in relation to the events which took place this weekend, "a situation which affects the political and social stability of this country, disturbing the peaceful coexistence of this courageous people".



It emphasizes that the global economic crisis affecting the entire planet is reflected with greater impact in a country that is the object of an inadmissible and flagrant violation of human rights, the blockade.



Similarly, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) expressed its full support to the Cuban people and government in the face of the continuous discrediting campaigns and attempts to provoke a social outburst to justify an external intervention, organized and financed by the government of the United States.



The multilateral organization rejected any attempt at political destabilization against Cuba, demanded the immediate lifting of all unilateral coercive measures applied and denounced the violent acts promoted and carried out by criminal elements, including attacks on the people and the forces of law and order.



At the same time, Mexico, as presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), reiterated on Twitter the provisions of resolution A/75/L.97 of the UN General Assembly, approved on June 9, 2021, which calls for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



For his part, Argentine president Alberto Fernandez also expressed his opinion on the situation on the island and pointed out that "Cuba is suffering incalculable damage, they have prevented it from having access to respirators. There is nothing more inhumane in a pandemic than blocking a country economically".



And from Russia, the deputy of the State Duma (lower house), Elena Panina, called attention to the statements made on Monday by the White House, which "strongly" condemned any act of violence or action against "peaceful demonstrators" in Cuba and described as particularly hypocritical the behavior of the US government, in the context of its own fight against domestic terrorism.



The National Union of Former Scholarship Holders in Cuba "Carlos Fonseca" also reaffirmed its brotherhood and militant solidarity-strong and unwavering-with the Cuban people and its Socialist Revolution.

Several associations of Cubans living abroad have also expressed their support to the island, among them that of the Netherlands.