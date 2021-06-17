ALBA-TCP highlights Cuba's solidarity during COVID times





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, highlighted Cuba's solidarity with other nations of the world to face COVID-19.



Llorenti highlighted the attitude of Cuba and other nations such as Venezuela to the needs of sister countries, in spite of the unilateral coercive measures imposed against them to tighten the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, according to the official website of the multi-state network Telesur.



In the case of Venezuela, he acknowledged the sending of oxygen to Brazil, while in the Cuban case he referred to the sending of health professionals to different countries to help fight this pandemic, as part of the internationalist brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, specialized in disaster situations.



"These countries are tangible examples of what the Bolivarian principles that run through the veins of the Alliance mean (...) ALBA demonstrates with facts that another type of integration is possible", he added.



According to official figures published by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, in these months of confrontation with COVID-19, Cuban health professionals have attended 1,090,799 people in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia.



The Henry Reeve Contingent was created on September 19, 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, United States.