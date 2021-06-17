US Activists Launch Caravan in Support of Cuba





Havana, June 16 (ACN) Activists in some 10 US cities will take part of a world Caravan on Sunday to condemn the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



According to the “Cuba Si” New York-New Jersey Coalition, actions will take place in the cities of Miami, Tampa, New York and D.C., where similar initiatives were developed months ago.



Other caravans are scheduled to take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Atlanta, Bloomington, Indiana, Chicago, Illinois, L.A., San Francisco and Fresno as well as in other US cities.



Main coordinator of the supportive initiative called Bridges of Love, Carlos Lazo said on Facebook that thousands of people in different countries of the world, good-will people of different beliefs and ideologies will also join the initiative to demand the end of the US economic sanctions against the Cuban people.



The caravans and supportive actions will take place ahead of the UN General Assembly vote June 23 of the Cuban resolution demanding the end of the US siege against the Caribbean island nation.