Cuba Regrets Heavy Rains Damage in Guyana





Havana, June 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted the damage inflicted on Guayana by heavy rains over the past few days.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban government official reiterated his country’s solidarity with the government and people of Guayana in the aftermath of the natural phenomenon, which severely damaged nearly 8 thousand homes, according to Telesur TV.



Guyanese president Irfaan Ali on Sunday declared the state of national disaster after all 10 regions of the country were affected by the heavy rains. He described the situation as the worst disaster undergone by his country in the past decades.

The Cooperative Republic of Guayana, on the northern coast of South America, has a population of over 780 thousand.