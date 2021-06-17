Cuba and Mexico to Hold Migration Talks





Havana, June 16 (ACN) The 14th Meeting Cuba-Mexico Working Session on Migration and Consular Issues is taking place Thursday, June 17.



The virtual forum will be co-presided over by Cuban deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver and by Mexico’s undersecretary for foreign affairs Maximiliano Reyes, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The two delegations will address the migration flow between the two countries and related illegalities; they will also consider their migration policies.



The representatives of Mexico and Cuba will also consider the implementation of the MOU signed by the two governments to guarantee regular, orderly and safe migration between the two nations.



The talks, which follow up on a meeting held in Havana on May 2019, ratifies both countries’ commitment to keep working to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the area of migration and consular issues and face irregular migration.