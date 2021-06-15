Cuba to Attend Dubai World Expo





Havana, June 14 (ACN) Cuba will attend the 2020 World Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to take place October 1st this year to March 31, 2022.



Considered the “biggest event ever hosted by the Arab world,” the Expo will be attended by over 190 countries and millions of visitors from around the world, according to the Facebook page of the Cuban pavilion at the Expo.



The event focuses on three main pillars: opportunity, mobility and sustainability, all represented at the central pavilion of the Dubai Exhibition Center based on the use of different renewable energy sources and natural resources.



The World Expo was put off till October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cuban pavilion will feature some of the island’s services and products, such as Cuba cuisine, music, dance and information on Cuban society, economy and ecology.



The Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates signed a MOU in April to deepen commercial relations.