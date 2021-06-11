Russia: US Pressures on Cuba are Inadmissible





Havana, June 10 (ACN) Russian Foreign Ministry´s spokesperson Maria Zajarova said that her country considers as inadmissible any form of pressure against the Cuban government and people.



“We take note about the US decision to maintain Cuba on the list of countries which do not fully cooperate with the fight against terrorism,” said the Russian spokesperson.



Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov recently referred to the impact of the US economic blockade of Cuba further strengthened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



During a joint press conference with US Secretary General, Lavrov recalled the overwhelming support that the international community gives Cuba against the US blockade.



The governments of Cuba and Russia have exchanged high-level systematic visits with the most recent one being that of President Miguel Diaz-Canel to Moscow in 2019. On that occasion, Diaz-Canel held a fraternal meeting with Russia´s Vladimir Putin.