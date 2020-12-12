Cuba, new observer state of the Eurasian Economic Union



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke on Friday at a meeting by videoconference of the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE), an organization of which Cuba became an observer state.

Díaz-Canel thanked the UEE for the inclusion of his country within that mechanism, integrated by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan as member states, and Moldova, Uzbekistan, and as of this Friday Cuba, as observers.

As a recognition for Cuba and an encouragement to continue promoting international cooperation and solidarity in an increasingly complex global context, the Cuban President qualified the granting of the status of observer state of the UEE.

Diaz-Canel highlighted the possibilities of expanding the existing links between the countries that make up the Union and Cuba, and ratified the political will to open up greater opportunities for trade, investment and cooperation.

He expressed that in a world increasingly interconnected, the current epidemiological situation with the COVID-19 imposes challenges that require a coordinated response among different nations.

In the midst of the current pandemic, Cuba faces the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States government and its campaign to discredit medical cooperation in solidarity, he denounced.

He highlighted the bonds of friendship and cooperation that traditionally accompany the relations between his country and nations of the UEE such as Russia and Belarus.

Alexandr Lukashenko, Belarusian President, who serves as pro tempore President of the UEE, congratulated the Cuban government and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for granting both countries the status of observer state, referred to the Russian agency Sputnik.

During the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed this granting as "a truly important and qualitative step to consolidate the bonds of union with our natural partners".

On September 25, the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas participated in consultations by videoconference with the member states of the UEE, to analyze the grounds for Cuba's request as an observer state of that Union.

On that occasion, Cabrisas exposed the possibilities that existed for Cuba and the UEE to advance in issues of common interest, taking into account the existing potentialities between both parties and the interest of strengthening bilateral relations with the members of that organization.

As an observer country, Cuba will be able to be present at the meetings of the UEE and have access to the approved documents, but will not be able to participate in the decision-making processes.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international grouping that has been operating since January 1, 2015 and the countries of the alliance were already collaborating with Cuba through a memorandum signed in 2018, but there was a mutual interest in expanding that cooperation.