German personalities launch initiative to end the US blockade against Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, July 22 (ACN) About 60 German personalities are leading an initiative that has reached more than 50,000 signatures so far to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

The artists and intellectuals published a petition to their government to contribute to finally eliminate the unjust blockade that the White House has maintained against Cuba for almost six decades.

The portal Cuba vs. Blockade indicates that these European personalities have made their petition under the slogan "Let's help the Cuban people, the same way their doctors and scientists help the world".

For the second half of 2020, Germany will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union, so the petition is aimed at the country working actively from that position to end sanctions that are contrary to international law.

In their initiative, they highlight that the blockade, far from easing, has become more severe in recent times, and right now the Donald Trump government is hindering the entry into Cuban territory of medicines, equipment and medical supplies to combat the novel coronavirus and other diseases.

They have also pointed out the arbitrary inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism, as well as the pressure on other states not to hire their doctors or to maintain commercial exchanges with the Caribbean island, which shows the extraterritorial nature of the blockade.

So far, they have agreed to send a statement with the first 55,555 signatures collected to the German ministries of foreign affairs, health and economic cooperation and development.