Cuba appreciates the African Union for international cooperation in confronting COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (acn) Cuba thanks the international cooperation provided by the African Union to the country in the context of the COVID19 health crisis.

In a meeting today at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, First Deputy Minister Ana Teresita Gonzalez thanked on behalf of her country the support of the community of African states.

The cooperation of our African brothers, in a context of economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States government against Cuba, brutally intensified even in the current circumstances, demonstrate, once again, the close relations between the peoples of Africa and Cuba and of their historical leaders, Gonzalez said.

Cuba has received from Africa protection equipment, materials and goods for health facilities, and surgical supplies, covers for hospital beds and food, among others, all of them of significant importance in order to face this international health crisis.

Gonzalez stressed that despite the attempts of the United States to hinder Cuban international cooperation, the Caribbean island has continued its tradition of contributing with modest efforts to preserve the health and life of other peoples.

More than 40 medical brigades have joined Cuban health personnel in more than 30 countries, to confront Covid-19.