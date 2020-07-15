Cuba willing to share experience on COVID-19 with USA



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (acn) Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra assured that his country is willing to share its experience and offer advice for the confrontation with COVID-19 to various nations, including the United States of America.

Sierra pointed out on Twitter that Cuba could share this knowledge with health authorities and professionals in Asia, Africa, Europe, USA, Oceania, the Middle East, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

This advice that the Caribbean island has already provided to various countries has been part of its contribution to COVID-19, a disease that has plagued the world since the end of last year and for which there is still no vaccine.

Sierra expressed in another tweet that the solidarity and human contribution of the thousands of Cuban health professionals who offer services in more than 60 nations does not deserve to be questioned with misrepresentations and fallacies.

In this way he referred to the unilateral coercive measures with which the United States government intends to bend Cuba, and their recent requests of not accepting Cuba´s medical collaboration by describing it as human trafficking.

The diplomat recalled that the Cuban health professionals join the missions freely, voluntarily and without coercion of any kind, under the protection of bilateral collaboration agreements and specific contracts.

Currently more than three thousand Cuban professionals work around the world, responding to the request of various governments for help in the face of an unprecedented health crisis in modern times.