Cuba and Niger discuss issues of common interest



HAVANA, Cuba, July 10 (ACN) Cuba's ambassador to Niger, Jorge Jose Hadad Capote, met Friday with Wankoye Sabo Hamidou, director general of bilateral affairs at that African nation's foreign ministry, with whom he discussed a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was also attended by the Cuban specialist at the Nigerian ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Ibrahim Saley Baare, published on its website by the Cuban foreign ministry.

According to the report, the Cuban ambassador offered an update on the challenges that the current COVID-19 pandemic has implied for health systems and recalled that in this scenario his country has given a lot of signs of solidarity and altruism, sharing its human resources with many nations of the world.

Hadad Capote referred to the fact that the African continent has received several Cuban medical brigades in recent weeks, in the midst of a strong campaign by the United States, which has not only tightened the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, but is increasingly determined to hinder medical cooperation.

Since early in the 1990s, Cuba has maintained a medical solidarity brigade in Niger, which shares its experiences with the professionals of that nation and helps to strengthen the training of professionals in health care.

Likewise, every year it offers scholarships for Nigerian students at the Latin American School of Medicine.