Grenadian FM thanks Cuba, Venezuela and China for their help



HAVANA, Cuba, July 6 (ACN) Grenada's foreign minister, Peter David, thanked on Sunday the help of Venezuela, Cuba and China in the confrontation with COVID-19, when he led the event for the 209th anniversary of the Bolivarian nation's independence.

According to Prensa Latina, David highlighted the basic principles of cooperation, integration and unity that distinguish the relations between his country and these sister nations, which contribute to the Grenadian response against the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus disease.

The activity, held at the Venezuelan state mission in Saint George, was attended by the Cuban and Chinese ambassadors Iraida Guerrero and Zhao Yongchen, as well as the president of the Senate, Chester Humprey and Siddiqui Silvestre of the Granada-Venezuela friendship association.

The head of the Cuban diplomatic mission to Grenada emphasized the ties of brotherhood between the people of Jose Marti, Simon Bolivar, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, based on mutual respect and social justice.

Guerrero also expressed bilateral support in regional and international mechanisms such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, ALBA-TCP and the United Nations.