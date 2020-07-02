Cuban ambassador to Dominica welcomes PM

HAVANA, Cuba, July 2 (ACN) Ulises Arranz Fernandez, Cuban ambassador to Dominica, received the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, at the diplomatic mission.During the meeting, which took place on Wednesday morning, both government representatives discussed issues of mutual interest for the bilateral relations between both countries, according to Cubaminrex.The Cuban ambassador thanked Dominica's historical support to Cuba, whose most recent expression was as a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), through two statements adopted at the 69th session of the Organization, held on June 18, 2020.One of the statements condemned the intensification of actions by the US government against Cuba and the other thanked the medical support provided by Havana to six OECS member countries to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, including Dominica.The Prime Minister also expressed his desire to continue strengthening the relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Republic of Cuba, whose excellent health was evident at the meeting.