Andorran authorities appreciate work of Cuban doctors in confronting COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (acn) Joan Martinez, Health Minister of the Principality of Andorra, thanked the Cuban doctors who are members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent for their help in the confrontation with COVID-19.

During a meeting with the Caribbean doctors, Martinez praised the work of the 39 Cuban health professionals, who since March have been in the small European state to combat this pandemic, the Cuban Consulate in Barcelona published on its official Twitter profile.

Last June 27, executives from the Nostra Senyora Hospital, in Meritxell, also praised the work of the brigade, as stated by Antoni Margarit, head of the intensive care unit of the aforementioned health center.

A political-cultural act to say goodbye the doctors and nurses took place a day later with the presence of Maria Ubach, Andorran Minister of Foreign Affairs; Marcel Prats, Healthcare Director of the Andorran Health Care Service (SAAS); Alain Gonzalez, Consul General of Cuba in Barcelona; and Luis Enrique Perez, head of the Cuban medical brigade.

During the emotional activity, recognitions were given to Cuban collaborators for the hard labor carried out during these three months of intense work in the front line of the fight against the new coronavirus.

Andorra is a small independent Principality located between France and Spain, in the mountains of the Pyrenees, with a population of just over 76,000 inhabitants, which established diplomatic relations with Havana in 1995.