Dominica´s Minister of Health thanks the work of Cuban doctors against COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (acn) Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister of Health, Welness and New Health Investment of the Commonwealth of Dominica, thanked Cuba for its collaboration in the battle against COVID 19 in his country, where a brigade of 34 medical professionals is working.

In a meeting with Ulises Arranz, Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, other topics of interest in bilateral relations related to the health field were discussed and a new paragraph was signed that maintains the Health Collaboration Agreement established between the Cuba's Ministry of Public Health and its Dominican counterpart, published Cubaminrex website.

Since its arrival on March 29, the Henry Reeve brigade joined the work that Dominica's health sector workers have been developing to face the pandemic.

The new contingent strengthened the work of the brigade of 54 permanent Cuban health collaborators in Dominica, who faced the pandemic when it began and continue to provide their services to the local population.

Minister McIntyre sent his gratitude and high appreciation for the work carried out by the Cuban collaborators to the health authorities in Havana.

Dominica is an island that is part of the Lesser Antilles, in the Caribbean Sea. It is located between the French overseas territories of Guadalupe to the north and Martinique to the south, with a population of just over 69,900 inhabitants in 751 square kilometers.