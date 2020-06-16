Brazilian solidarity groups support Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors



HAVANA, Cuba, June 16 (ACN) Brazilian solidarity groups joined the international call launched on Monday presented in France to foster the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban internationalist contingent Henry Reeve.

Carmen Diniz, coordinator of the Brazilian Committee of Solidarity with Cuba, said that in the framework of the 92nd anniversary of the birth of Commander Ernesto Che Guevara on June 14, there will be supporting tasks for the Nobel Prize in Brazil and will seek to expand continental solidarity with this initiative, Cubaminrex published.

Diniz, who is also the coordinator of the Brazil Chapter of the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity of People, explained that "the first thing to do is to make the media aware of this proposal, not only for health reasons, but also for Cuba, in order to condemn the blockade".

The request to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve international contingent of doctors specializing in disaster situations and serious epidemics recognizes the work of these brigades during the last 15 years and their current contribution in dozens of countries in the battle against COVID-19.

Trade unions, solidarity organizations, political parties and personalities from different sectors have joined the campaign, which includes a group in Facebook with more than 2,800 members and a petition on the French website MesOpinions.com, signed until Saturday by more than 1,400 people.